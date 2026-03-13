Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Gerald McCoy shared a heartfelt message for Mike Evans following the veteran wide receiver’s decision to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, ending a 12-year run with the franchise.

Evans agreed to a three-year contract worth $42.4 million on Monday, with incentives that could push the deal to $60.4 million. The move closes a historic chapter for one of the most accomplished players in Buccaneers history.

McCoy posted a tribute Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, reflecting on Evans’ impact on the organization and the city of Tampa.

“Bucs fans this is for yall…….. In life when great things end we tend to focus on the fact that it’s gone. Or how could it have lasted longer instead of remembering and focusing on the great that did happen…….. Mike Evans gave the Bucs and the city of Tampa his HOF career. He made NFL history on our field, he caught his 100th TD on our field, he won a SB for the city on our field. He was selfless in every way. Selfless with his teammates, org and the city!! We couldn’t have asked for much else from him. Allow him to finally be about MIKE EVANS!! Which he never has been. Him wearing a different jersey will never take away from the fact he IS AND WILL ALWAYS BE A BUC!! Love yall!!”

Mike Evans departs Buccaneers for 49ers after historic tenure

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Evans leaves Tampa Bay as one of the most decorated players in franchise history. The 32-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro who played a central role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV championship during the 2020 season.

His consistency defined much of his career. Evans recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons, setting an NFL record to begin a career before that streak ended during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign.

In his final season with the Buccaneers, Evans appeared in eight games while dealing with multiple injuries. He finished with 30 receptions on 61 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the move to San Francisco, Evans’ legacy in Tampa Bay remains firmly established after more than a decade as the face of the franchise’s offense.