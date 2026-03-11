The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a trade on Wednesday. San Francisco is adding veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in exchange for a third-round NFL Draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The #49ers are finalizing a trade with the #Cowboys for standout DT Osa Odighizuwa,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Odighizuwa is a five-year veteran, having spent his entire career in Dallas. The Cowboys drafted him 75th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

Over the course of his career, Odighizuwa made an impact on the Cowboys' defensive front. Known for his versatility and quickness, the newest member of the 49ers is a solid fit for new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

San Francisco previously employed a 4-3 defensive scheme under Robert Saleh. But Morris has traditionally run a 3-4 defense, utilizing a nose tackle.

Odighizuwa is not your typical nose tackle, at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. But he is capable of shedding blockers and making plays in the backfield. During his five years with the Cowboys, the former UCLA Bruin tallied 216 tackles, 17 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

But maybe the biggest asset he will provide the 49ers is health.

Odighizuwa is yet to miss a single game during his five-year career. That ought to put 49ers fans at ease, knowing how consistently decimated San Francisco has been on both sides of the ball.

Last season, the 49ers lost Nick Bosa early to an ACL injury. Not long after, Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner went down with a season-ending injury. But that is only the tip of the iceberg.

The 49ers had 260 games missed by players due to injury last season. That was third in the NFL, but hardly a rarity. Injuries have become so prevalent in San Francisco, wild rumors have spread about the causes.