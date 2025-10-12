The San Francisco 49ers have established rare momentum with Mac Jones, not Brock Purdy, behind center. Purdy is dealing with his NFL injury, yet received a rather interesting update before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers contest.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the curveball on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Mac Jones, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an oblique injury, is expected to play versus the Buccaneers, per sources,” Schefter posted late Saturday night.

But what about Purdy?

“There is ‘a chance' that San Francisco’s regular starting QB, Brock Purdy can return for next week’s game vs. the Falcons,” Schefter adds.

Is there a new QB dilemma brewing for 49ers before Buccaneers game?

Jones guided the 49ers to a massive road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. He even led a rather under-manned 49ers team marred by injuries, including Purdy and All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Fans and even media outlets covering the 49ers wondered if the 49ers were trekking to familiar territory: A QB dilemma. Purdy and Trey Lance faced one before Purdy became the franchise QB. Niner fans also vividly remember Steve Young and Joe Montana.

Jones, however, shot down the 49ers having any controversy.

“I think you know, they brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job,” Jones said after the win in L.A.. “And Brock’s the starter [of] this team and right now he’s dealing with something. And for him to go out there last week and play when you know you probably wasn’t at full health – like he cares about this team so I’m just trying to get some wins for us so it helps him down the line.”

Jones has kept the 49ers afloat. Now it appears Purdy will soon re-assume the starting reins very soon — which Jones already sounds like he's accepting.