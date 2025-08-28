In a world where NFL offenses are better than ever, kicking has become a key part of the game. For the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy convinced Kyle Shanahan to buy in to him in the offseason. Now, he and the rest of the 49ers offense need to step up. Jake Moody, for one, is coming off a poor season in 2024-25. However, he mimicked NFL Hall-of-Famer Adam Vinatieri.

As kickers in the NFL get older, their effectiveness tends to wane. Another thing that hinders their performance is injury. Moody had a nagging ankle injury that botherer him last season and struggled mightily down the stretch. None of his missed kicks turned wins into losses for San Francisco, but the special teams group is under pressure to take a step forward this season.

While being back at full health will help Moody bounce back, he made another key change. Instead of taking a three-step approach towards the ball while kicking, he is taking two this season, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Vinatieri, Mason Crosby, and Matt Prater all favored a two-step approach, and Moody hopes he can mimic their success.

“It seems like a lot of guys transition to that throughout their careers,” Moody said. “At least some of the older guys have had success with it, so hopefully I'll follow in their footsteps and it's a good change.”

Moody's adjustment could result in a much more efficient kicking game in San Francisco. The kicker has already surprised Shanahan during the preseason as he tries to put a shaky year in the past. For a team with its sights set on winning its division, every part of the game needs to be clicking on all cylinders.

Purdy and San Francisco have a chance to turn heads this season. If they do, Moody's improved kicking could be a key reason behind a surge up the standings.