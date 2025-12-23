The NFL can be a cold place, and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters made sure to remind Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers of that on Monday.

With less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Colts trying to mount a late rally, Rivers tried a quick throw to tight end Tyler Warren. Winters, however, intercepted it and ran all the way to the end zone for the pick-six at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Winter's first-ever touchdown virtually sealed the fate of the Colts, as the 49ers claimed the win, 48-27.

The 25-year-old Winters had three combined tackles and two passes defended.

He has found a nice role with San Francisco since the team selected him in the sixth round in 2023.

The 44-year-old Rivers, meanwhile, went 23-of-35 for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He played in his second game since coming out of retirement to replace starter Daniel Jones, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

The 49ers improved to 11-4, winning their fifth straight game. They are already assured of a spot in the playoffs after the Detroit Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The 49ers also broke their five-game skid against the Colts.

Aside from Winters, quarterback Brock Purdy also starred for San Francisco, going 25-of-34 for 295 yards and career-high five touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey had 21 carries for 117 yards.

With a healthy roster and everybody continuing to chip in, the 49ers are looking even more deadlier heading to the playoffs, avenging their forgettable campaign last season.