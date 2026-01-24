The San Francisco 49ers began the offseason with a positive sign from George Kittle, who is recovering from a recent Achilles injury.

Less than two weeks after suffering a season-ending injury, 49ers tight end Kittle continues to exemplify resilience. While navigating the early stages of rehabilitation, the veteran has remained visible and engaged, offering a note of optimism following San Francisco’s disappointing playoff exit.

Kittle tore his right Achilles on January 11 during the second quarter of the 49ers’ 23–19 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury required surgery in L.A. and immediately ended his postseason. 12 days later, however, a glimpse into his mindset surfaced.

Popular Bay Area analyst Coach Yac shared a video on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) showing the five-time All-Pro pass catcher enjoying a round of golf while wearing a walking boot. The clip captured Kittle’s trademark energy while highlighting both his creativity and strict adherence to medical restrictions during recovery.

“Not even a torn Achilles can stop George Kittle from golfing.”

Not even a torn achilles can stop George Kittle from golfing pic.twitter.com/vwChbcRGg3 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

In the video, the 32-year-old is seated in a golf cart and uses a power-assisted club manufactured by EzeeGolf. The device allows him to strike the ball without traditional leg planting or rotation, minimizing strain on the injured tendon while still permitting controlled movement.

The moment echoed comments Kittle made during locker room cleanout day on Monday, when he discussed the injury in optimistic terms due to its location and blood flow. His goal remains to return well ahead of November for the 2026 season.

The 49ers’ season ended abruptly with a 41–6 Divisional Round loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road at Lumen Field, one of the most lopsided playoff defeats in franchise history, prompting an immediate shift toward recovery and roster evaluation.

For San Francisco, Kittle’s visible progress carries significance beyond optics. His leadership, durability, and tone-setting presence remain central to the team’s offensive identity. Even while sidelined, he continues to influence the locker room.