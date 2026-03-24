The San Francisco 49ers made a free agent splash with Mike Evans. But they may have to draft for offensive line help. And here is the 49ers’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator after free agency.

The 49ers enter the draft with needs at guard, tackle, edge rusher, and safety. They seem to be on the cusp of Super Bowl contention. But a good draft could make or break those lofty goals.

However, the PFF simulator did its own thing, pushing the 49ers into wide receiver picks with their top two selections.

Round 1, Pick 27: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

This would be interesting, for sure. The 49ers made their free-agency splash with Mike Evans, and then let Evans take a big-body rookie under his wing. It makes a lot of sense.

Boston is 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds. He plays big and could be an NFL lead receiver down the road, according to Pro Football Focus.

“For a bigger receiver, he moves exceptionally well, giving him success both on the outside and in occasional big-slot alignments,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He is quick with a variety of releases against press coverage and shows impressive route fluidity for his size — including multi-cut routes and double moves.

“With his frame comes the traits teams want to see. Boston boasts a large catch radius that he maximizes with strong hands and excellent hand-eye coordination. He also brings a yards-after-catch mentality and the ability to generate explosive plays.”

Boston could be better as a blocker. But that could come with NFL experience. Another area where his game needs to improve is finding holes against zone coverage. If he adds that to his arsenal, he’s a WR1 for the 49ers.

Round 2, Pick 58: WR Chris Brazzell II

While quarterback Brock Purdy would love this, it’s hard to imagine the 49ers going with back-to-back receivers. The one thing about Brazzell is that he could dazzle as a steal at pick No. 58. He sure looked like an NFL threat last year with Tennessee.

Big plays are Brazzell’s specialty, according to NFL.com.

“Long-limbed ‘Z' receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Brazzell’s 2025 tape shows the game slowing down for him, allowing the production to catch up with the traits.

“He builds to speed with long strides and dominates above the rim. (Brazzell is) adept at using length and body control to capture air space against cornerbacks. He’s a more competent route runner than most field-stretcher types, but he needs to become more physical on contested targets underneath.”

One thing Brazzell must do at the NFL level to prove he belongs in the WR2 mix is win against press coverage. And he will have to show he’s snap worthy when teams deploy consistent two-high safeties.

Round 4, Pick 127: T Jude Bowry, Boston College

Ah, here we go. The 49ers fortify that offensive line. The situation at tackle is simple. Trent Williams is 38 years old. Bowry provides an opportunity to look to the future.

He has some nice numbers that give reason for hope he could develop into an NFL starter, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Bowry's athletic testing numbers tell a clear story about where his value lies at the next level,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His vertical and broad jump ranked among the best offensive tackles at the combine, and his movement skills on tape back those numbers up. He fires out of his stance with genuine burst, stays square through his kick-slide, and shows enough range to widen speed rushers off the corner. In a wide zone scheme that asks its tackles to reach, climb, and move laterally, those traits have real utility.”

With arms measuring under 34 inches, he faces the typical tackle problem. Will he be able to keep edge rushers at a distance? But the question marks are one reason why it would be a gamble for the 49ers to wait this long to grab an offensive lineman.

Round 4, Pick 133: T Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

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Now this pick makes sense at this point in the draft. At first blush, the 6-6, 312-pound Zuhn looks like he might have trouble as an NFL left tackle. The reason is very short arms (32 1/2).

However, he’s projected as a guard or center, according to NFL.com. And that makes him a good pairing with Bowry.

“(Zuhn) has first-step quickness to reach lateral landmarks but lacks ideal athleticism to play in space and is more consistently effective working double-teams and combo blocks,” Zierlein wrote. “His anchor and savvy help mitigate his lack of length, but he could struggle to mirror and recover quickly enough when beaten by athletic rushers or twists.

“Zuhn projects as “solid” more than “standout” but he could have a long career as a starter at center or guard while offering emergency help as a tackle.”

The latter would be very valuable to the 49ers or any NFL team. That’s especially true if there is good depth on the interior.

Round 4, Pick 138: T Isaiah World, Oregon

More offensive line help is a good idea as the 49ers roll through their stream of fourth-round picks. World offers a potentially good depth piece, according to Bleacher Report.

“Isaiah World is a tools-y, loose mover with an explosive first step and jarring hands,” Brandon Thorn wrote. “Those traits are overshadowed by too many quick, glaring losses due to an unrefined skill set. World's combination of physical tools and flashes warrant a Day 3 draft pick, and he can work toward a role over the course of his rookie contract.”

Still, he’s a 6-8, 318-pound beast in a game and position where size matters a lot.

Round 4: Pick 139: WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

In the real world, the 49ers do not pick another receiver here. They go for defense at the edge or the back end. Truly, this would be a mistake to get USC’s second-best receiver behind Makai Lemon.

That said, Lane is a potential starter for some team down the road, according to NFL.com.

“Lane is a red-zone stalwart with elite length and ball skills to mismatch cornerbacks when he’s given room to work,” Zierlein wrote. “He struggles playing through contact and sees an unusually high number of contested catches, but his catch radius, hand-eye coordination, and focus give him a substantial advantage as a ball-winner.

“Lane has the confidence and talent to become a productive pro and red-zone specialist, though.”