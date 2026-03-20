The San Francisco 49ers have made some key moves during the start of free agency that have improved their team, but there are some tough decisions that need to be made as well. One of those decisions has to do with Trent Williams, as they've tried to come to a common ground with his contract.

“With today’s 4 pm ET deadline looming, the 49ers are opting not to exercise the $10 million option bonus in Trent Williams’ contract, per sources. Williams’ salary cap number now will grow to close to $47 million, but the team is not overly concerned about it and it still is planning to rework his contract before next month’s NFL Draft,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news is that the 49ers and Williams are still trying to get a contract done, as many have been skeptical on if he would be with the team next season. Trade rumors started to float around, but Schefter shut those down about a week ago on The Pat McAfee Show.

Article Continues Below

“Trent Williams and the 49ers have been discussing a new deal.. They aren't shopping him and he's not expected to be traded.. That could change but I don't think it's realistic right now,” Schefter said.

There's no doubt that Williams deserves the money that he wants, as he's been one of the better offensive linemen in the league for some time. The 49ers have had success in the pass and run game over the years due to his play, and it will only continue if he's there.

At the same time, the 49ers are trying to save cap space, and they could find his replacement in the draft. It won't be easy finding a talent like Williams, but they know they'd have to make sacrifices if there's a certain goal they want to accomplish.