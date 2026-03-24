The San Francisco 49ers lost a valuable member of the offensive unit after guard Spencer Buford signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year contract worth $3.25 million.

Buford was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round in 2022, helping the team reach the Super Bowl in 2024.

San Francisco did not waste time finding a replacement for Buford as the front office has agreed to terms with Robert Jones, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Veteran guard Robert Jones is signing with the 49ers, sources tell The Insiders. Jones played in 49 games (30 starts) for the (Miami) Dolphins before signing with Dallas (Cowboys), where he missed last season because of a neck injury. He’s healthy now and headed to San Francisco,” wrote Pelissero on X.

Article Continues Below

Jones is a wide body who can aid in protecting quarterback Brock Purdy. While he has to shake off the rust after sitting out last year, he should regain his conditioning and confidence in no time.

Plus, there is a link of familiarity with the 49ers as he played for Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins. McDaniel served as a deputy to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan from 2017 to 2021. McDaniel is now the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 27-year-old Jones, who went undrafted in 2021, should also be extra motivated to prove that he still belongs in the NFL and that he can carve out a pivotal role with the 49ers.

He will team up with guard Dominick Puni in trying to create running lanes for running back Christian McCaffrey, who is coming off an impressive campaign, and wide receivers Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall.