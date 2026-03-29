Speculation about a possible reunion of the Bosa brothers in the Bay Area has reached a fever pitch, but financial constraints remain a significant hurdle for the 49ers' front office. Reports indicate that General Manager John Lynch is interested in reuniting Nick and Joey Bosa, though there is a major concern regarding the team’s salary cap. This buzz was recently heightened by Cheryl Bosa, the mother of both players, who shared an Instagram story featuring Nick and Joey in San Francisco attire.

Joey Bosa is currently exploring free agency after a strong stint with the Buffalo Bills, where he recorded 29 tackles and a league-leading five forced fumbles, and his production could potentially lead the current roster, possibly rivaling the impressive output of his brother, Nick.

However, the front office addressed this situation directly during the annual league meetings. According to Vic Tafur on Twitter, Lynch acknowledged the strong interest in bringing Joey to the team.

He remarked that while he would love to make Mama Bosa happy, he doesn't believe the team can afford him at this time, and with Joey boasting 77 career sacks and a Rookie of the Year pedigree, his price tag poses a challenge for a team already navigating complex veteran extensions.

While these defensive discussions are ongoing, the organization is also focusing on securing its offensive anchor. Lynch provided a positive update on contract talks with Trent Williams, noting that negotiations have intensified recently, and according to Jennifer Lee Chan, the team believes communication is progressing well as they work to finalize an agreement.

This effort follows a strategic decision where the 49ers declined a $10 million option bonus, temporarily raising Williams’ cap hit to nearly $47 million, as also reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the franchise remains calm and intends to restructure Williams’ deal entirely before the draft next month.