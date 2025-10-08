The San Francisco 49ers are finding inspiration from a familiar face. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has made a return to the Bay, where his NFL career first began. After overcoming an ACL injury and a turbulent stint with the New England Patriots, the veteran is reminding the 49ers what energy and gratitude look like inside the locker room.

The NFL Network posted a clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account featuring Tom Pelissero speaking with the 30-year-old wideout about coming back to the 49ers and how he’s helping the team win.

“Being back has been fun.”

"Being back has been fun."

That short quote carried weight after his career-best performance in Week 5, when Bourne caught 10 passes for 142 yards in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. In the interview, he credited faith and perseverance for guiding him through recovery and free agency. The veteran wide receiver said he feels “at peace” in the 49ers offense, praising the chemistry with Kyle Shanahan’s staff and his ability to reconnect with old teammates.

Bourne’s journey has come full circle. Undrafted out of Eastern Washington, he built his reputation with the 49ers return from 2017 to 2020 before joining the Pats. Now, back on a one-year deal signed in September 2025, he’s caught 18 receptions for 229 yards through four games played—proof his connection to Shanahan’s system remains strong.

Teammates describe Bourne as a spark plug, while fans on social media have praised his positivity and faith-driven mindset. His resurgence fits perfectly within a resilient roster that continues to win despite injuries to Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey.

As the team prepares for a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bourne’s story mirrors the team’s identity—resilient, balanced, and motivated by second chances. His return is more than a roster move, it’s a reminder that belief and persistence can rebuild both careers and contenders.