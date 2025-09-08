The San Francisco 49ers came from behind to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, 17-13. However, the win may have come at a significant cost. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings left early with a shoulder injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Considering the vast amount of injuries the 49ers have already sustained at the wideout position, the team was compelled to make a move.

Monday morning, it was revealed that San Francisco is reuniting with Kendrick Bourne, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bourne and the 49ers have agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Bourne previously signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 after playing college ball at Eastern Washington. He spent the first four years of his career in the Bay Area, amassing 137 catches for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns. The veteran then signed with the New England Patriots.

His first year in New England was the best of his career. He caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. But over the last three seasons, he had been relegated further down the team's depth chart.

Bourne won't have to worry about being buried on the 49ers' depth chart, though.

Not only did the 49ers potentially lose Jennings for at least some time, but All-Pro tight end George Kittle also left Sunday's win with a hamstring injury. Brandon Aiyuk is still on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and will be out until at least Week 7. That leaves 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall as the only healthy, established receiver.

Pearsall led the team in receiving with 108 receiving yards on four catches.

Running back Christian McCaffrey put the calf injury talk behind him, and looked like his old self, at least out of the backfield. He caught a team-high nine passes for 73 yards, to go with 69 yards rushing.

The 49ers are still waiting to learn the results of Jennings' MRI. If he is forced to miss extended time, look for Bourne to play a major factor in San Francisco's passing game.