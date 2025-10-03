The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a 23-20 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, improving to 4-1 on the season behind a standout performance from wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Despite a key drop and occasional issues lining up, Bourne delivered a career-best performance with 10 receptions for 142 yards on 11 targets, averaging 14.2 yards per catch. His efforts helped offset the absence of several key offensive weapons, as the 49ers played without quarterback Brock Purdy, top receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings, and star tight end George Kittle. Purdy remains sidelined with a turf toe injury, while Aiyuk and Pearsall are nursing knee issues and Jennings is dealing with rib and ankle injuries. Kittle is on injured reserve, and defensive end Nick Bosa has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Bourne, 30, rejoined San Francisco on a one-year deal following the team’s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. His breakout showing against the Rams came just a week after totaling only one reception for 17 yards on four targets in a 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“KB has brought so much energy, so much juice to this team, and we love and appreciate him so much,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Guys that have played with him before knew that, but I think everyone that hasn't has seen it right away. He's definitely helped spark this team.”

Mac Jones lifts short-handed 49ers past Rams as Kendrick Bourne delivers in overtime win

Article Continues Below

With Purdy limited to just two games this season, Mac Jones has filled in under center. Jones posted one of his best performances of the year Thursday night, completing 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a 100.9 passer rating and a 69.9 QBR.

Through three starts, Jones has led the 49ers to three victories, amassing 905 passing yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. He currently holds a 66.7% completion rate and a 99.1 passer rating.

Thursday’s win provided a much-needed boost for a banged-up 49ers roster, with Bourne’s production standing out as a stabilizing force for the depleted receiving corps. Despite the miscue on the drop, his veteran presence and explosiveness proved vital in keeping the offense afloat in a tightly contested NFC West matchup.

The Rams, who fell to 3-2 with the loss, forced overtime after tying the game late in regulation, but could not capitalize in the extra period.

San Francisco will now have a week to rest and recover before facing the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The matchup is set for Sunday, October 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with both teams fighting to maintain early-season momentum in the NFC playoff race.