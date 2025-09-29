The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21, in Week 4. It was the first loss of the year for the 49ers despite Brock Purdy returning since suffering an injury in Week 1.

The 49ers also saw wide receiver Ricky Pearsall play despite being questionable, although he left the game early with a knee injury.

Unfortunately, Purdy's return was up and down as he went 22-of-38 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. When asked whether or not Purdy's injury affected his play, head coach Kyle Shanahan was as blunt as can be, per Josh Helmer of Niners Wire.

“You can ask him. I don’t think so,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers head coach then said they need to “play better.” Purdy also fumbled in the game, and tight end Luke Farrell also fumbled.

“We’ve all got to do better. He had some good plays today, but we’ve all got to do better today. I saw some inconsistency with our whole offense. Moved the ball, but really killed ourselves on four different turnovers. Two were fumbles and two were picks. One was off a tip, one was just out of reach of Christian (McCaffrey) is what it looked like.”

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington had an 87-yard punt return touchdown at the end of the third quarter to give the Jaguars a 12-point lead, and mistakes like those doomed the 49ers time and time again on Sunday.

Purdy also threw two interceptions in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, so in two games, he has the same number of passing touchdowns as interceptions (4).

That is a bit of a concern for the team. Now, they face the Los Angeles Rams in LA on a short week with the game on Thursday night, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in what should be some tough tests for the 49ers.