Auburn Tigers’ defense took a massive hit in the transfer portal on Monday night, as starting linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. officially chose to continue his career with an SEC rival.

The news was first reported by On3, confirming that one of Auburn’s most productive defenders from the 2025 season is headed to Missouri Tigers.

“Auburn starting transfer LB Robert Woodyard Jr. has Committed to Missouri, he tells On3 Sports. He totaled 67 Tackles, 7 TFL, & 2 Sacks this season (433 Snaps). Was named 1st Team All-SEC by PFF.” On3's Hayes Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Woodyard’s departure marks a notable loss for Auburn, especially considering his expanded role this past season. After spending three years primarily as a rotational or reserve player, the 6-foot, 245-pound linebacker emerged as a full-time starter in 2025 and finished second on the team in tackles.

Missouri, meanwhile, continued a productive day in the transfer portal. Woodyard became the third commitment the Tigers secured on Monday, joining Oregon Ducks cornerback Jahlil Florence and Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz reposted Fawcett’s report shortly after it surfaced, a move that strongly suggested the program’s approval of the addition.

The timing of Woodyard’s commitment is especially important for Missouri’s roster outlook. And, the first-team All SEC LB Woodyard is now positioned to step into a major role as Missouri reshapes its defense for 2026.

There is also familiarity between Woodyard and his new program. His most impactful performance of the season came against Missouri in October, when he posted 11 tackles and four tackles for loss in an overtime game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Woodyard arrives in Columbia as a proven SEC contributor and potential replacement for Josiah Trotter, who is declaring for the NFL Draft. For Auburn, his exit underscores the growing challenge of retaining established starters in the portal era, and raises new questions about how the Tigers will reload defensively heading into next season.