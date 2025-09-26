The San Francisco 49ers have been without Brock Purdy for the past few weeks, as he's been dealing with a few injuries. Luckily for them, the 49ers will be getting their guy back against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“Brock Purdy will start Sunday against the Jaguars, Kyle Shanahan said,” Barrows wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite Purdy's absence, the 49ers have been able to win their past two games, and the hope is that they can keep that momentum going when he returns. The good news is that his injury wasn't serious, and he only missed a short amount of time.

When Purdy was asked if he would be able to play in the coming weeks, he had a cryptic response.

“We'll see,” Purdy said. “I like where I'm at. I am feeling a lot better. Still a day-to-day thing, going up to game time. But I am attacking the game plan. … I feel better.”

The 49ers are also hopeful that some of their key wide receivers will be able to suit up, as a pair of them are listed as questionable against the Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers are listing WRs Jauan Jennings (shoulder, ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars,” Schefter wrote on X.

Even through the injuries that they've faced, the 49ers are still undefeated and looking to build on that momentum. One of the biggest injuries they recently had was Nick Bosa, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The 49ers defense will have to step up in his absence, and they have the people on the team to do so.