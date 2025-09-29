The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday in a 26-21 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brock Purdy returned for the first time since Week 1 and threw for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the game, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall suffered an injury and left the game early in a big blow to the offense. Afterwards, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a not-so-encouraging update after the game, per Josh Helmer of Niners Wire.

“It was the other knee. We’re not sure yet,” Shanahan said.

Pearsall had four catches for 46 yards in the game, which came just a week after a massive eight-catch, 117-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Both Pearsall and Jauan Jennings were listed as questionable going into the weekend, although both WRs were able to play in the game in Week 4.

Pearsall had been dealing with knee soreness, but Shanahan's saying this new injury is to his other knee is not a promising sign for his status going forward.

After the game, Pearsall also spoke about the injury, saying he fell hard and had “pain and instability.”

“I wasn't trying to really mess with it. I was moving around and I was working with some of the trainers to try to make it feel better and go back out there, but that wasn't the case for me,” Pearsall added.

Ricky Pearsall said he felt pain and a little bit of instability after coming down hard on his knee – decided to shut it down after returning for one snap pic.twitter.com/7wREAZrD5P — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 28, 2025

On the year, Pearsall has 20 receptions for 327 yards with no scores, but the 2024 first-round draft pick was expected to be a big part of the offense, especially with Deebo Samuel in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk injured.

The 49ers have a short week with a Thursday night contest against the Los Angeles Rams on the road in an NFC West showdown, so having to dealing with an injury in the meantime is not very hopeful.