NFL players have their highs and lows, and midway through the 2025-26 season is definitely a frustrating time for wide receiver Jauan Jennings of the San Francisco 49ers. The star receiver has shown major flashes in the past, but this season, he is dealing with multiple injuries, which have affected him in the passing game.

In six games this season, Jennings has 18 catches on 36 targets for 212 yards and one touchdown. Most of that action came in one game against the New Orleans Saints. In the loss to the Houston Texans last week, Jennings caught four passes for 45 yards. For an offense that is missing Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and didn't have George Kittle for a few weeks, Jennings was supposed to be the top pass catcher. That has not been the case.

Jennings is coming off a season where he caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He's not close to that production right now. Despite the frustrating performances, head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Jennings will remain a part of the future.

“I would be very surprised if Jauan wasn't on our team throughout this year.”

Jennings apparently deleted his Instagram account as the NFL Trade Deadline is approaching next week. This kind of cryptic stuff tends to happen around this time.

It seems the Niners don't have plans to trade Jennings this season. However, he will be a free agent after this season, and as of now, there are no talks for him to sign an extension.

Jennings has plenty of time to turn his season around, but not having quarterback Brock Purdy could prolong the process. Purdy was limited in practice on Wednesday, leading up to the game against the New York Giants. Purdy's return could give the offense a major boost, especially for Jennings, who is due for a monster game.