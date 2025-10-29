The 49ers’ Week 8 attrition bled into this week’s plan, but with a slight shift in tone. After ruling out Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall for the Texans game and leaning on Mac Jones and a reshuffled receiver room, San Francisco has begun to position for a potential QB pivot in Week 9.

Purdy has progressed from rest to controlled work, while Pearsall remains stuck on the sideline. The broader picture: San Francisco’s 5-3 start has survived injuries thanks to defense and situational offense, but the margin for error shrinks with a three-of-four on-the-road stretch looming.

Mike Garafolo reported the exact status Monday: “Brock Purdy will be limited today, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says. No practice for Ricky Pearsall and Bryce Huff.” That combination points to a managed ramp-up for Purdy and more contingency planning at wideout and on the edge.

Practically, a limited Purdy keeps the door open for first-team rep sharing as the staff measures functionality on push-off and movement throws. If he responds well, the script can re-expand toward the middle of the field, where Purdy thrives on timing and layered concepts.

Article Continues Below

If not, Mac Jones stays in, with George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Jauan Jennings carrying the middle-of-field workload while Kendrick Bourne and the vertical shots get sprinkled situationally. Pearsall’s continued absence preserves snaps for Bourne and depth roles for Ronnie Bell/Chris Conley types, keeping spacing honest but trimming the manufactured-touch menu.

Defensively, no Bryce Huff for now shifts pass-rush math back toward games, simulated pressure, and rely-on-coverage downs while the staff spreads edge snaps. Field position and turnover avoidance become even more premium if the offense is in protect mode around QB health.

The near-term hinge is Wednesday/Thursday. If Purdy stacks limited sessions without setbacks, the staff can build a fuller call sheet by Friday and travel with a clearer plan. If not, Jones’ quick-game/boot menu remains the baseline while the defense and special teams try to shorten fields.

Kyle Shanahan framed the quarterback timeline cautiously earlier this week, calling it “too early” to lock in a Week 9 return but noting Purdy is progressing and could grab reps if he’s trending right. That keeps both tracks active: prepare Jones for another start at the Giants while giving Purdy every chance to clear the final hurdles.