San Francisco 49ers fans received very promising news on star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. According to San Francisco Chronicle beat writer Eric Branch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the practice window for Aiyuk could be opening soon.

It's a 21-day practice window, so when it opens, that doesn't necessarily mean he will practice immediately. All that means is that he can return to practice within the 21-day allotment.

The 49ers will face the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. Aiyuk more than likely won't play then, but returning to practice is a good sign for his prospects of playing sometime this season. The wideout from Arizona State has been on injured reserve for just over a year with a torn ACL and MCL. One possible timeline could see Aiyuk return anytime from Week 9 to Week 12. As we have seen, any player returning for San Francisco is welcome at this point, especially at wide receiver.

It's been an injury-riddled season for the 49ers as usual. Superstar linebacker Fred Warner has been ruled out for the season with a broken ankle. Nick Bosa tore his ACL, while quarterback Brock Purdy has struggled with various injuries. George Kittle has missed a few games, and wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Piersall have missed time on and off with injuries.

Over his career, Aiyuk has tallied 4,305 yards over five seasons. In 2023, he was seventh in the NFL in yards with 1,342 in a breakout season. The 49ers would ultimately lose in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs 25-22, but Aiyuk would only catch three passes for 49 yards in the effort.

Despite Aiyuk's absence and the various other injuries on the roster, the 49ers own a record of 5-2 and currently lead the NFC West. A win against the Texans would be very important for the team's playoff hopes.