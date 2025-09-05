Out with the old for the San Francisco 49ers, and in with the new. And now, the latter is part of Kyle Shanahan’s running back update that fantasy managers need to know.

Brian Robinson Jr. has secured the No. 2 spot behind starter Christian McCaffrey, according to ninersnation.com.

The trade for Robinson from the Commanders turned out to be a bad thing for Isaac Guerendo.

49ers hand backup RB job to Brian Robinson Jr.

Guerendo reportedly had fumbling problems in practice, which helped Robinson take over the lead role. However, Shanahan said Guerendo isn’t completely out of the equation.

”I don’t think that he’s gotten lost [in the rotation],” Shanahan said. “I just think he’s competing. (And) I think he was the third back last year, then a couple guys got hurt, and he got an opportunity, and I thought he did well in his opportunity. But that didn’t mean he was the first or second back all of a sudden.

“He had to come into camp and still compete with guys. He got hurt really early and missed a lot of time to compete. We brought Brian in. We’ve studied him over his career. And based off of that we put him ahead of him. That’s how we are starting out and we’ll see how it goes throughout the year.”

But McCaffrey is still the lead dog. And the touch monster.

”Just having a player like him, to be the Offensive MVP one year and then really missed a whole next year, was really tough on him, tough on us,” Shanahan said about McCaffrey. “I knew Christian was back just once he told me he was healthy. It’s not like we were thinking he wouldn’t come back from it. You know, you hope that stuff, the arthritis and everything, goes away. Which it usually does.

“He was telling us that early in the offseason, so I felt pretty good about it. Christian’s not a liar. So, I didn’t think he was. Then we saw him early in OTAs, he looked like the guy we’ve always known, and he’s continued that.”