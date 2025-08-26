The San Francisco 49ers have released veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., ESPN’s Senior NFL insider reported Tuesday. The move comes as the team finalizes its roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season, which begins next weekend.

Wilson Jr., 29, signed with San Francisco on Aug. 11, marking a short-lived reunion with the franchise where he spent his first five seasons. His return ended before he could play another regular-season snap for the 49ers.

The North Texas product entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His most productive year came in 2020, when he rushed for 600 yards on 126 carries and scored seven touchdowns across 12 games. Wilson Jr. also added 133 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver, solidifying himself as a versatile option in San Francisco’s offense.

49ers release Jeff Wilson Jr. as backfield undergoes reshaping ahead of Week 1

San Francisco traded Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins midway through the 2022 season. He went on to spend parts of three seasons in Miami, appearing in nine games in 2024. He finished with 57 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt, and caught three passes for 19 yards.

Across seven NFL seasons, Wilson Jr. has played in 63 games, recording 2,296 rushing yards on 524 carries with 18 touchdowns. He has also registered 467 yards and five touchdowns on 60 receptions.

The 49ers’ decision to part ways with Wilson Jr. comes as the team continues to restructure its backfield around star running back Christian McCaffrey. The group now features Brian Robinson Jr., recently acquired from the Washington Commanders, Isaac Guerendo, and rookie Jordan James, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco will open Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. The team’s roster decisions are expected to be finalized this week ahead of the season opener.