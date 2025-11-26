For the longest time, San Francisco 49ers fans were wondering why there wasn't any news about Brandon Aiyuk. After suffering an ACL tear during the 2024 season, the wide receiver was expected to be out for a good chunk of the 2025 campaign. However, there seemed to be no news at all regarding Aiyuk's recovery.

As it turns out, Aiyuk and the 49ers were in the midst of a messy breakup. A few days ago, a bombshell report revealed just how fractured the relationship was between the team and their star wide receiver. The reports said that Aiyuk wanted nothing to do with the 49ers, and that he wanted out of the team.

Well, 49ers fans should buckle down and prepare for a prolonged saga. Jeremy Fowler wrote about the Brandon Aiyuk saga, and said that things seem to be “far from over” regarding the star wide receiver.

“The Brandon Aiyuk saga feels far from over since The Athletic's report that San Francisco voided his 2026 guarantees — specifically, a $24.9 million option bonus, clearing the way for San Francisco to part ways with the receiver,” Fowler wrote for ESPN. “A few people I've checked with believe an issue was Aiyuk's failure to show up for rehab appointments during the offseason. Either he didn't trust the trainers or didn't want to show up. Either way, an unwillingness to properly rehab a significant knee injury as the team sees fit is typically easy grounds for a guarantee void.”

Fowler also reports that Aiyuk's deal is a bit more tradeable after the guarantees for next year was voided. However, the 49ers wide receiver would instead prefer to be released soon to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason. Despite the injury, Aiyuk is still considered as a solid wide receiver with good upside depending on his form after the injury.

The reports coming out seem to indicate that Aiyuk is still yet to be cleared to return to play for the 49ers. No matter what his injury status is, though, the wide receiver seems like he's done playing for the 49ers.