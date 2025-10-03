San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a timeline Friday for tight end George Kittle’s expected return, indicating that Week 7 is the more likely target as he continues recovering from a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shanahan told reporters that while Kittle has been making progress, his return in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is considered a “long shot.” The team is instead eyeing Week 7’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons as a more realistic return date for the veteran tight end.

Kittle has been on injured reserve since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain during San Francisco’s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in the season opener before being sidelined.

The setback was a blow to the 49ers’ offense, particularly after Kittle's 2024 campaign marked a career-best performance. He totaled 1,106 receiving yards on 78 receptions and scored eight touchdowns across 17 games last season, reaffirming his status as one of the league’s premier tight ends.

Kyle Shanahan targets Week 7 return for George Kittle as 49ers rely on backups

With Kittle unavailable, the 49ers have turned to Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell to carry the load at the position. Tonges, in particular, has emerged as a reliable option in Shanahan’s system. Through five games, he has totaled 166 receiving yards on 19 receptions and three touchdowns. His performance in Thursday night’s 23-20 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams included seven catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Farrell has also contributed in a supporting role, adding 47 yards and a touchdown on six receptions across five games. While neither player replicates Kittle’s elite skill set, their production has helped stabilize a depleted 49ers offense amid a growing list of injuries.

The 49ers were without multiple key starters in their Week 5 victory. Quarterback Brock Purdy remains sidelined with a turf toe injury. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings all missed the game with various ailments, and defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the season with a torn ACL.

In the absence of so many starters, quarterback Mac Jones led the offense to victory, while wide receiver Kendrick Bourne delivered a career-best performance with 142 yards on 10 receptions. The win improved the 49ers’ record to 4-1 on the season.

As the team prepares for a Week 6 road game against the 3-1 Buccaneers, the focus remains on getting key contributors healthy for the second half of the season. While Kittle’s return won’t come next Sunday, a Week 7 appearance would provide a timely boost as the 49ers aim to stay atop the NFC standings.

San Francisco will host the Falcons on Sunday, October 19, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.