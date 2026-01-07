The Miami Dolphins are navigating a period of intense uncertainty following a 7-10 campaign that saw the franchise miss the postseason for the second consecutive year. Despite a strong start to his tenure in 2022, head coach Mike McDaniel has overseen a steady decline in results, culminating in a season hampered by Tyreek Hill’s knee injury and inconsistent play at the quarterback position.

While many speculated he might follow former general manager Chris Grier out the door, McDaniel has maintained that his current priority is addressing the team's failures.

Discussing his status on the sidelines, Mike McDaniel stated: “My understanding is that I’m the coach of the Dolphins until I’m told otherwise… We are not happy with the results that are not up to the standard.”

He emphasized that his immediate attention is dedicated to “correcting and improving something that’s not good enough right now.”

Article Continues Below

While McDaniel remains in his role for the moment, the search for a new front-office leader has introduced fresh questions about his long-term security. Dianna Russini reported on X that the Dolphins have met with several general manager candidates to discuss the organization's direction.

Regarding the nature of these meetings, Russini noted: “while conversations about a Miami future that includes Mike McDaniel are taking place, I’m told decision makers have been pushing in interviews to hear candidates’ thoughts on a new head coach as well.”

Interim general manager Champ Kelly is also under consideration as the team looks to stabilize a foundation that struggled through seven losses in its first nine games. Although McDaniel is reportedly involved in the interview process for the new general manager, the focus on potential coaching alternatives indicates that the front office is keeping all options on the table.

As the Dolphins head into a pivotal 2026 offseason, the hire of a new general manager will likely determine if McDaniel receives another opportunity to turn the franchise around or if a total leadership reset is imminent.