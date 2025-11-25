The Carolina Panthers entered a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with a chance to take the division lead. Carolina’s secondary shined early in Week 12, intercepting Brock Purdy three times in the 49ers’ first four drives.

Jaycee Horn had two of the Panthers’ three picks as the Pro Bowl cornerback attempted to spark a road upset. But Horn suffered a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Corey Thornton started the second half in Horn’s place. But he too was forced to leave the contest, per CBS’ Matt Lively. Thornton exited with an ankle injury in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out, leaving the Panthers thin at cornerback.

Banged up Panthers fall to 49ers on MNF

The 49ers got off to a strong start with a 15-play 72-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. But after San Francisco’s early score, the Panthers defense stepped up. Horn got the first interception on a deep shot intended for Jauan Jennings.

Article Continues Below

Mike Jackson ended the following 49ers’ drive, grabbing Purdy’s pass to Ricky Pearsall in the end zone. And then Horn was at it again, picking off another pass thrown Pearsall’s way and returning the ball 22 yards to San Francisco’s 33-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Panthers could only turn the three picks into three points. Carolina’s offense faltered as Bryce Young gave the ball right back with an interception of his own and led a three-and-out before the Panthers finally got a field goal after Purdy’s third turnover.

The fourth-year quarterback settled down in the second half, leading the 49ers on two scoring drives. San Francisco rode Christian McCaffrey to victory, giving the All-Pro running back 31 touches. He delivered 142 total yards and a rushing touchdown as the 49ers took a 20-9 lead.

The Panthers couldn’t answer back in the fourth quarter. Young threw his second interception of the game and Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 57-yard field goal. San Francisco got the ball back with under three minutes left in the game and ran out the clock, improving to 8-4.

The Panthers fell to 6-6 with the loss. Carolina faces a tougher task in Week 13 when the team hosts the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams.