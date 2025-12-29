The San Francisco 49ers came into their game against the Chicago Bears without one of their key players. Tight end George Kittle missed the game due to an ankle injury. While the 49ers have a solid wide receiver core and the weapon that is Christian McCaffrey, having a reliable tight end was still important to their scheme.

Enter Jake Tonges. The 49ers tight end already had a prominent role this season when Kittle went down earlier this year with an injury. Tonges filled in for the injured Kittle wonderfully, catching seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown en route to a 42-38 win. It was an excellent game for the tight end, who was extra motivated given who he was facing.

Before joining the 49ers, Tonges was signed by the Bears in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. While made the practice squad roster, he was eventually cut by the team. The 49ers picked him up the following year, and now he's worked hard to be a reliable backup at least.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tonges said that playing against his former team and winning felt pretty good.

“I had a great experience with the Bears,” Tonges Said, per 95.7 The Game on X. “The tight end coach over there, I love him to death and credit him for a lot of my success as well. But when a team cuts you and you play them again, you have a little extra edge. So I'm super happy we got the win.”

Tonges has played in 16 games for the 49ers this season, finding some burn on the field even when Kittle is healthy. The 49ers tight end has totaled 34 catches for 293 yards and five total touchdowns this season, all career-best numbers.

Tonges and the 49ers will now prepare for a monumental game in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. That game will be for the first seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.