As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their high-stakes regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan made sure to highlight what makes Seattle’s defense one of the most challenging units his team has faced all season.

When asked about the success of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme, Shanahan pointed directly to his ability to limit explosive plays without sacrificing run support. “He knows how to stop the run and not give up any big plays with a 2-shell defense,” Shanahan said via Dave Lombardi on X.

The Seahawks have been one of the league’s most complete defenses this season, ranking near the top in both efficiency and success rate. Macdonald’s system, a carryover from his time as defensive coordinator in Baltimore, emphasizes discipline, spacing, and adaptability. Seattle consistently prevents opposing offenses from hitting chunk plays while still controlling the line of scrimmage.

Article Continues Below

That presents a unique test for Shanahan’s offense, which thrives on creating mismatches and explosive gains through play-action and misdirection. The 49ers are entering the matchup with plenty of offensive momentum after a thrilling 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears, a game in which quarterback Brock Purdy accounted for five total touchdowns.

But Shanahan knows the Seahawks pose a much different challenge. Their ability to disguise coverages and keep everything in front of them forces offenses to sustain long drives without mistakes — a formula that has frustrated even the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

With the NFC West title and the No. 1 playoff seed on the line, Saturday’s showdown at Levi’s Stadium could come down to whether Shanahan’s offensive creativity can outsmart Macdonald’s disciplined defense. As Shanahan put it, it’s a matchup between two of the sharpest minds in football — one that could very well decide who controls home-field advantage all the way to the Super Bowl.