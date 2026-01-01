The San Francisco 49ers have won six straight games, improving to 12-4 and setting up a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the regular season finale. Brock Purdy has been on fire since his return to the field in Week 11 and San Francisco has looked unstoppable over the last three games.

However, the 49ers have serious injury concerns heading into Week 18. George Kittle is dealing with a sprained ankle that sidelined him for last week's matchup against the Chicago Bears. And Trent Williams was ruled out on Sunday night after injuring his hamstring.

On Thursday, the 49ers announced that Kittle, Williams and Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) are questionable for the Seahawks game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The divisional clash takes place on Saturday night, giving San Francisco’s banged up stars once less day to heal.

49ers face injury issues ahead of Seahawks clash

With the NFC West crown and the top seed in the conference on the line, Kittle plans to play in Week 18. The All-Pro tight end injured his ankle in the 49ers’ Monday Night Football win over the Indianapolis Colts.

While Kittle avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain, he wasn’t able to suit up against the Bears. And now his availability for the regular season finale is in question. But Kittle is motivated to play and plans to be on the field Saturday night.

Williams was injured on the first play of the 49ers’ shootout with Chicago and didn’t return to the game. Like Kittle, it’s unclear if the All-Pro left tackle will be ready in time to face the Seahawks. However, in both cases, San Francisco demonstrated its remarkable next-man-up mentality.

Jake Tonges stepped in for Kittle and delivered a clutch 7/60/1 receiving line against the Bears. And Austen Pleasants filled in for Williams after the hamstring strain. The sixth-year pro did a nice job protecting Purdy during the 49ers’ wild 42-38 victory.

Of course, San Francisco would prefer to have their All-Pro players on the field for Saturday’s showdown. But the team has overcome injuries all season. And the 49ers’ resiliency will face another tough test in Week 18.