The San Francisco 49ers outlasted the Chicago Bears in a shootout last Sunday night. The team improved to 12-4 without George Kittle. The veteran tight end was sidelined for the Week 17 matchup with an injury.

The All-Pro was cruising to a huge game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16 with a 7/115/1 receiving line. But Kittle exited early with a sprained ankle. After missing the Bears matchup, his status for Week 18 was up in the air.

But the 49ers’ victory set up a showdown for the No. 1 seed with the Seattle Seahawks in the season finale. And Kittle plans to play in the Saturday night divisional clash, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

