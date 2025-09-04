The San Francisco 49ers secured this welcome addition to the 2025 defense: Welcoming back Robert Saleh. S.F and the former New York Jets head coach created an abundance of success together — including one NFC title.

Saleh accepted his 49ers return in Jan. 2025. He worked with a mix of rising young talent but also veteran defenders during his previous Bay Area run. He gets to re-unleash Nick Bosa again on the defensive line. Plus lean into Fred Warner as Saleh reunites with Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff.

Yet, Saleh is facing a far different scenario from his past 49ers stint. He's coaching up younger faces outside of the aforementioned veteran 49er defenders.

All the more reason why he fired off this message. Shared via 49ers insider for The Athletic Vic Tafur on Thursday.

“Put your seatbelts on and enjoy the ride,” Saleh boldly said.

Robert Saleh coaching intriguing 49ers rookies

Saleh's return isn't the only big change here. San Francisco got younger on defense. Via the 2025 NFL Draft — which draws new intrigue on how this unit will fare.

General manager John Lynch stockpiled the 49ers rookie class with six new rookies. Five of whom got tabbed as ones set to hold significant roles under Saleh per one NFL insider.

“Taking a hard look, I’d say at least five rookies are trending toward significant roles on the defense,” wrote Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer Monday. “The youth is most obvious on the line, where revered position coach Kris Kocurek has his work cut out for him. The good news is the three rookies that will play a lot.”

Breer cited first rounder Mykel Williams as the top impact newcomer. Then comes the interior defensive line duo of Alfred Collins and C.J. West. He adds linebacker Nick Martin is lined up as the likely contender to replace Dre Greenlaw.