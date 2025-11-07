The San Francisco 49ers added a trio of defensive-line questions to Thursday’s injury report that could reverberate into Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive end Keion White was listed as limited with a groin issue, defensive tackle Alfred Collins did not participate with a hip concern, and defensive tackle Kalia Davis was limited with an ankle problem, via Noah Furtado on X, formerly Twitter. Linebacker Dee Winters also did not participate. The move deepens a threadbare front that’s already been banged up this season.

San Francisco has leaned on its offense to pick up the slack when the defense’s teeth fall out. The Niners beat the New York Giants 34-24 last week despite several defensive absences, and the unit’s losses continue to force creative rotations up front. Those rotations get tested against a Rams passing attack that features Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua, who returned to full participation in practice after a chest/rib issue.

The 49ers beat the Rams in their last meeting, a 26-23 overtime decision on Oct. 2, a game that showed both teams can win tight, ugly divisional battles. San Francisco’s ability to pressure Stafford consistently figures to determine whether this matchup turns into a shootout or a defensive slog.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff face decisions about how aggressive to be with players like White and Davis. White’s presence matters because he snaps into pass-rush stances on obvious passing downs; if he’s limited, the team will either lean heavily on rotation pieces like Clelin Ferrell and Bryce Huff or spell snaps with interior rushers, a plan that can blunt edge speed. Alfred Collins’ DNP status signals a possible short-term lineup shift on early downs.

This isn’t a death sentence for the 49ers’ defense, but it’s a reminder that the club’s margin for error shrinks every time another interior piece goes down. Expect Shanahan to march out a shorter leash for backups and for the offense to chase points early. The Rams come in healthier and confident, but San Francisco still has enough of its core to make this one close, provided the injury list doesn’t become a lineup list by Sunday.