The San Francisco 49ers continue to win games despite multiple injuries. San Francisco is 6-3 heading into Week 10 after beating New York 34-24 on Sunday. Unfortunately, the 49ers have now confirmed that they've lost another defensive player to a major injury.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that rookie Mykel Williams suffered a torn ACL, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Williams left Sunday's game against New York during the final minutes. He initially entered the blue medical tent before slowly being led back to the locker room.

San Francisco feared that Williams tore his ACL and testing has now confirmed that reality.

