Brock Purdy has only played in two games this season, as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been dealing with turf toe. With 10 on the horizon, head coach Kyle Shanahan weighs in on the possibility of Purdy's return to the field.

The 45-year-old head coach claims that Purdy is getting closer to returning to action during a guest appearance on “The Sports Leader” on KNBR. However, his Week 10 status remains unclear, as the 49ers will have a better idea of Purdy's status by Friday. With Brock Purdy missing so much time, the concern is that he could miss the entirety of the season. Shanahan addressed those concerns as well.

“Kyle Shanahan speaking on KNBR says QB Brock Purdy is getting closer to returning. They'll make a decision tomorrow afternoon whether or not Brock will suit up Sunday vs Rams. Asked if he's confident Brock will return this season: ‘Yeah, pretty confident we'll see him this year.'”

Article Continues Below

It's good news that Shanahan feels confident that Brock Purdy will eventually return from injury. But the lack of a timeline could suggest it could be several more weeks for Purdy to remain on the sideline. For now, the 49ers will continue leaning on Mac Jones at quarterback as the franchise tries to navigate a spot in the playoffs.

Brock Purdy, who is 25 years old, has looked solid outside of turning the ball over this season. Through the two games he's played in the 2025-26 campaign, Burdy has recorded 586 passing yards and four touchdowns while throwing four interceptions and owning a 65.8% completion percentage.

Injuries have been the story for the 49ers, and that still seems to be the case for Purdy. More information should come to light on Friday. But it's important to note that Kyle Shanahan's vagueness suggests we could go another week without seeing Brock Purdy under center.