Trent Williams is one of the most dominant and well-known offensive linemen in the NFL. He has been highly reliable along the offensive line as long as he has been in the league. The Washington Commanders drafted him, but since he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, his strengths have been highlighted even more. He is also ready to return to action after dealing with injuries last season.

Williams will be 36 when the 2025 NFL season opens up, and when the topic of retirement came up recently with the media, he addressed it at mandatory minicamp and said that he wants to play for another five years.

“I could play until I'm 41,” Williams noted. “Who knows?”

Discussing the situation further, Williams noted that he's being paid well to do his job and doesn't want to let his teammates down.

“I just feel like I do myself and my teammates a disservice if I'm looking towards the end. I'm paid, and people count on me to be here now. We've got goals and aspirations as a team. I don't think putting brain power towards that helps us get where we want to go,” Williams noted.

“When it happens, it happens. I think, one day, coming in, I should know when it's getting that time, and then, I do the responsible thing and let them know early enough so that they can make the adjustments needed. I would love to play until I'm 40. I would love to make it into that special group. But if it's not in my cards, it's not in my cards. But I'm gonna do everything physically possible. I'm gonna stay engaged.”

It is worth noting that Williams also told the media that this was the first year he participated in OTAs in 10 years. That is a good sign for the 49ers, as Williams feels great at his age, and talks of playing for another five seasons means he is not tired of the grind, despite his age.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Williams' eventual retirement and how much the team plans around it.

“No, I don't think I need to know that-or we need to know that—right now,” Shanahan said. “It's stuff I talk to Trent about, not all the time, but occasionally. But you take everything year by year.”

Williams' retirement was also shut down by the 49ers' general manager John Lynch earlier in the offseason, so both of the top 49ers' employees were not worried about it.

Williams has played a massive role in how the 49ers attack defenses. At 6-feet-5 and 320 pounds, Williams has the perfect combination of athletic talent and skill to make him a formidable left tackle who can continue playing late into his career.