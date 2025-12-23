The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on the road on Monday as they took down the Indianapolis Colts, 48-27, at Lucas Oil Stadium. They extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 11-4.

The 49ers are still on the hunt for the top spot in the NFC West, which is currently led by the Seattle Seahawks, who are 12-3.

San Francisco looked dominant against Indianapolis, with Brock Purdy leading the attack. He went 25-of-34 for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

With the convincing win, fans could not help but be optimistic about the 49ers' chances in the playoffs.

“Road to that number one seed,” said @Killahkali7o7.

“This squad looks unstoppable right now. Is there any team in the league that can actually keep up with this offense when they're clicking like this, or are we looking at the clear Super Bowl favorites?” asked @TheGistGiant.

@MiyagiFang33 went with a GIF of Stone Cold Steve Austin to convey his excitement.

Article Continues Below

“Five more home wins for SB number six,” added @trevb7.

“Oh yeah! Great TEAM WIN! Let’s KEEP the MOMENTUM GOING! GO NINERS!” wrote @D_LadyFaithful.

“Brock is solidified in Niners lore. Anyone who disputes that is a pure hater,” claimed @JAC4YANG.

The 49ers, who fell short in the Super Bowl in 2024, ended their five-game skid against the Colts. The last time they won was in 2001.

Christian McCaffrey also delivered for San Francisco, logging 21 carries for 117 yards, while Dee Winters had a pick-six against Philip Rivers, which practically doomed Indianapolis.

The 49ers will host the Chicago Bears on Saturday.