Inter Miami captain and soccer legend Lionel Messi‘s sister, Maria Sol Messi, was injured in a serious car crash, according to Mirror. Due to marry Inter Miami U-19 youth coach Julian Arellano, their wedding has now been postponed.

She is said to have sustained serious injuries, including spinal fractures and burns, in the crash. She allegedly crashed the vehicle she was driving after losing control and hitting a wall in Miami. Though first reports stated she was driving a pickup truck, later ones showed her burns resulted from a motorbike fall.

Shortly after, Argentinian journalist Angel de Brito reported that Messi's mother told him that Maria Sol Messi was “out of danger” but was in need of a lengthy rehabilitation.

“Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger, but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina, on January 3, and she’s going to have to suspend it. She suffered burns. And burns are very difficult to treat, as well as the displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario.

“I asked her mum, Celia Cuccittini, because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay. She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel, and wrist. The wedding is going to be put back. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall.”

Meanwhile, her brother, Lionel Messi, was recently attending his India tour.

Article Continues Below

Who is Lionel Messi's sister, Maria Sol Messi?

Lionel Messi's 32-year-old sister, Maria Sol Messi, is a clothing designer and entrepreneur. She has predominantly kept a low profile and stayed away from the public spotlight. Previously residing in Spain, she later moved to Argentina to establish her own projects.

She initially worked at The Messi Store, where she was a brand manager alongside Virginia Hilfiger, sister of Tommy Hilfiger.