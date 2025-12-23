The San Francisco 49ers continued their dominant December surge on Monday night, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 48-27 to secure their fifth straight win by double-digits and strengthen their NFC playoff positioning. The 49ers improved to 11-4, keeping pressure on the race for the conference’s top seed while showcasing elite trench play, defensive impact, and postseason momentum. Veteran left tackle Trent Williams remained central to the 49ers narrative, anchoring an offensive line that controlled the game from the opening drive and allowed the team to dictate tempo throughout the night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following the win, SportsCenter shared a clip to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) from Williams’ postgame appearance with Scott Van Pelt, capturing fans chanting for his return as he directly addressed lingering retirement speculation.

"I'm nowhere near done." –Trent Williams on @notthefakeSVP in response to "One more year!" chants 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0h1BGPbKLe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2025

The statement quickly shifted the conversation, as retirement rumors surrounding Williams have stemmed from age rather than performance. At 37, Williams continues to play at an elite level and remains the tone-setter for a 49ers offensive line that has fueled one of the NFL’s most efficient late-season runs. His presence has been central to the 49ers playoff push, providing stability in protection and dominance in the run game.

On the field, the 49ers pulled away early and never relinquished control. After Indianapolis briefly gained momentum, the defense sealed the outcome with a late interception return for a touchdown by Dee Winters, pushing the margin comfortably out of reach. The win marked the fifth consecutive game in which the 49ers prevailed by at least 10 points, underscoring the team’s execution under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Colts entered the night fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff race behind veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, but that storyline faded as the 49ers controlled the line of scrimmage and limited mistakes throughout the game.

Williams’ declaration also carries long-term significance. With the left tackle position secure, the 49ers remove a major offseason question and maintain continuity for a roster built to contend as January approaches.