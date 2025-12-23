Brock Purdy delivered the most prolific night of his young NFL career on Monday Night Football, throwing a career-high five touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Indianapolis Colts 48-27.

Despite entering the game battling a cold, Purdy never showed signs of discomfort, orchestrating an offense that looked as sharp and balanced as it has all season.

Speaking with ESPN's Lisa Salters after the win, Purdy was asked what felt right on a night when everything clicked. Rather than focusing on his own stat line, the 25-year-old field general immediately pointed to the collective effort around him.

“Everybody just did their job. I feel like Kyle was in his bag with his play calls and the run game, the O-line just doing a great job,” said Purdy on SportsCenter. “And then obviously the pass game to be able to dish it out to a bunch of guys and then make plays like that, just a team effort across the board.”

When pressed on what he meant by saying head coach Kyle Shanahan was “in his bag,” Purdy clarified that it came down to timing, rhythm, and execution throughout the game plan.

“Just the play calls,” he added. “Everything, I just feel like it timed out really good, the play action pass. He [Shanahan] did a great job calling plays,” Purdy added.

"Kyle [Shanahan] was in his bag." 😤 Brock Purdy caught up with @saltersl after the 49ers win. pic.twitter.com/G2pwqDvYnE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2025

Article Continues Below

Shanahan’s influence was evident from the opening drive, as San Francisco consistently kept Indianapolis off balance with a mix of play-action, misdirection, and a run game that allowed Purdy to attack favorable matchups.

Christian McCaffrey eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third time this season, while George Kittle topped 100 receiving yards for the first time in 2025.

The performance came amid another injury-plagued season for San Francisco, yet Shanahan has guided the team to a solid 11-4 record with multiple games still remaining.

Since Purdy returned from a toe injury that sidelined him earlier in the season, the 49ers are undefeated and winning comfortably, reinforcing their belief that their ceiling remains high.

While defensive lapses allowed Indianapolis to hang around early, the offense never wavered. San Francisco now turns its attention to a vital stretch run with home games looming against the Chicago Bears (11-4) and Seattle Seahawks (12-3), both of which could shape the NFC playoff picture.

If Purdy continues executing at this level and Shanahan keeps dialing up game plans “in his bag,” the 49ers look poised to enter January as one of the most dangerous teams in the conference.