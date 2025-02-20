The San Francisco 49ers will eventually deal away disgruntled star Deebo Samuel once the offseason gains steam. The wide receiver has struggled to recapture his 2021 All-Pro form, plus has shared transparent talks with the Niners about parting ways. His pending departure prompted George Kittle to finally break his silence about Samuel's situation.

Is “The People's Tight End” on the side of Samuel? Or is Kittle taking the side of the 49ers here?

Kittle chose to defend Samuel, during his appearance on USA Today's “Sports Seriously” podcast with Mackenzie Salmon on Wednesday.

“You can't really replace Deebo. I think he's one of the most unique players in the NFL because of what he can do,” Kittle began. “He's the greatest, best YAC (yards after catch) guy, besides myself — I'll hype myself up, I'm pretty good at that, too. But he's so good when he gets the ball in his hands.”

George Kittle breaks down impact of Deebo Samuel on 49ers

Kittle himself has watched firsthand how impactful a healthy Samuel is. Especially when he's in the same huddle with the All-Pro TE.

“The fact that you can line him up in the slot, out wide, in the backfield and do all the fun stuff with him and he breaks tackles, he runs like a running back and he has the burst, he has the speed, and he has the agility to get away from guys too,” Kittle said.

Kittle is aware someone brand new will take the locker that once belonged to Samuel. But the perennial Pro Bowler believes Samuel is irreplaceable.

“He's just such a unique player. I don't think you can really replace him,” Kittle said.

Samuel's name is emerging as a red-hot name in the trade market. The New England Patriots rise as a potential destination. The Pats come with the league's best cap room according to Over the Cap, plus has former 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne.

Samuel, though, can even face getting released if there's no trade suitor. Insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic predicted Samuel getting cut instead of traded.

Still, Samuel looks bound to draw in some potential trade suitors — ranging from the Pats, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders. All three teams enter the offseason wide receiver needy.