The Seattle Seahawks are back on top of the football world, and Kenneth Walker III made sure he didn't reach the summit alone. During Seattle’s convincing 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, Walker found a touching way to honor his backfield partner, Zach Charbonnet, who was forced to miss the big game due to injury.

Zach Charbonnet has been an integral part of the team's identity, but a torn ACL suffered during the divisional round ended his season prematurely.

Rather than letting his teammate be forgotten in the bright lights of Santa Clara, Kenneth Walker III took to the field at Levi’s Stadium with Charbonnet’s jersey number written clearly on his hand wraps. It was a quiet, powerful nod to the “Thunder Shoes” dynamic that helped propel the team through a 14-3 regular season.

The tribute seemed to carry some serious weight. Kenneth Walker III was the engine of the Seattle Seahawks offense all night, gashing the New England Patriots for 135 rushing yards on 27 carries. While he didn't record a touchdown, his presence was felt on nearly every meaningful drive.

He ripped off a 30-yard gain that put the team in scoring position and added two catches for 26 yards to finish with 161 total yards from scrimmage.

Because of that workload, Walker was named Super Bowl LX MVP, making him the first running back to win the award since Terrell Davis accomplished the feat nearly three decades ago. His steady production allowed kicker Jason Myers to set a Super Bowl record with five field goals, while quarterback Sam Darnold managed the game effectively, finding AJ Barner for the team's only offensive touchdown.

As the blue and green confetti fell, Walker’s hand wrap remained visible, a reminder that this championship belonged to the entire locker room. The Seahawks relied on a dominant defense and a historic performance from their lead back to secure the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.