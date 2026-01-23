With the Seattle Seahawks facing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the former has to make a plan regarding their running back situation. As Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is dealing with a significant knee injury, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks on the confidence the team has in Kenneth Walker.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of Sunday's crucial contest, with the winner representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, Kubiak spoke about Walker and how they are counting on him to have a “heavier load” regarding carries.

“[Walker], the proof is on the film,” Kubiak said, via the team's website. “He's played some really good football, and, you know, we have all the confidence in the world of him to carry a heavier load, but it's not on him, and he's got help behind him, but we're, obviously, you know, counting on him.”

This season, Walker has rushed for 1,027 yards to go along with five touchdowns, but Charbonnet was the other running back in the one-two punch as he recorded 730 yards with a whopping 12 scores. Kubiak made sure to mention how crucial Charbonnet was to Seattle.

“I think it needs to be said just how important Zach Charbonnet has been to our team this year, and how much we're going to miss him,” Kubiak said. “And when you think about what is a Seahawk, you know, a guy that's smart, tough, and dependable, that's Zach Charbonnet. He's one of the most impressive individuals I've been around. And a lot of our success has come because of his leadership this year, and we're going to miss him.”

At any rate, Walker looks to lead the Seahawks' rushing attack in a do-or-die game on Sunday evening when they take on their NFC West rival in Los Angeles.