The New Jersey Devils went into the season with high hopes because of the speed and talent they bring to the ice on an every-night basis. Led by Jack Hughes — who would play the role of Olympic hero for Team USA — the Devils had a crew of highly skilled players that could make defenders look silly with their quickness and scoring ability.

In addition to Hughes, the Devils have Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer who are all capable of making highlight film plays. However, skill level does not always translate into victories. The Devils have had issues with their defense and their goaltending, and they have not been able to string wins together. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has never been able to get his players to band together and play winning hockey.

His strategy has either been ineffective or his players have stopped listening to him. Based on his previous coaching assignment with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the latter situation is highly likely.

The Devils are out of the playoff race. They pummeled the Florida Panthers 5-1 in their March 3 home game, but the Devils are just 30-29-2 and their 62 points has them 11 points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

As a result, the Devils have to be sellers at the trade deadline, but they are in something of a precarious position. While the Devils have lacked consistency this season, their top players are extremely valuable. If they can upgrade their defense and goaltending at some point — most likely the offseason — they would want to look at the roster and see Jack Hughes, Hischier, Bratt and Meier along with defenseman Luke Hughes. Those players cannot be traded because they are simply too important to the team's future.

Devils have to look towards next season, but have key asset to move

Perhaps their massive talent will perform at a higher level next season. However, there are trades that New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald can make and help the team. One of those trades involve defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

This is not a surprise as Hamilton's name has been prominently mentioned as a trade candidate since early in the season. Hamilton is a curious case since he has one of the hardest shots in the league from the blue line. He should be one of the best offensive defensemen in the league.

However, Hamilton has not filled that role in several seasons. He was a big-time scorer in the 2022-23 season when he scored a career-high 22 goals and 52 assists for 74 points. Hamilton is in his 14th season in the league and he had a streak of seven consecutive seasons when he was a double-digit goal scorer.

Hamilton is an aging veteran

Hamilton, 32, is completing his fifth season with the Devils after spending three seasons each with the Bruins, Flames and Hurricanes. He has not had one of his more effective seasons, but he did have a goal and an assist in the victory over the Panthers. He has scored nine goals and 16 assists, and he has scored goals in his last two games. As a result, his recent performance could improve the interest in Hamilton around the league.

Many of the teams that are looking to add at the trade deadline are looking for right-shot defensemen. The 6-6, 230-pound Hamilton certainly fills that bill.

Hamilton signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Devils prior to the 2021-22 season. He still has two years to go on that deal. If the Devils can trade Hamilton they may have to retain a portion of his salary. It would probably be worth it to the Devils, especially if they can get a second-round draft pick and a young player in return.

Nemec has quite a bit of value for Devils

While the Devils would prefer to trade an older veteran defenseman, Fitzgerald may get phone calls on some of his younger talent. Players like the Hughes brothers, Hischier and Bratt are off limits, but the Devils may have to consider trading a young defenseman like Simon Nemec.

He is a solid contributor already and the 22-year-old blue liner is likely to grow into a fine NHL defenseman. But the Devils could get a high draft pick or decent talent in return. In many ways, he may be a more attractive player than Hamilton. He could bring something of a lucrative return in a trade.

The Devils can help themselves quite a bit at the trade deadline if they can trade a veteran asset like Hamilton and get his future salary off the books. The nightmare scenario for the Devils would be holding on to their assets and trying to hold up potential trade partners and get more value than a player like Hamilton is worth at this point in his career.