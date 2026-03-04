Many believe as though Team USA and Team Japan are on another collision course for the 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic, but no one should ever count out Team Dominican Republic. They boast so much talent, especially on the position player front, with two former San Diego Padres teammates Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. headlining a stacked cast that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ketel Marte, Manny Machado, and Julio Rodriguez.

This connection that Soto and Tatis have back in their day with the Padres has carried over to their reunion for Team Dominican Republic. And they've been practicing a choreographed home run celebration as they prepare for the start of pool play for Group D, which would start on the sixth of March at LoanDepot Park.

This home run celebration by Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/h1qwouEQaT pic.twitter.com/SVSKnwcuyG — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2026

On Tuesday night, Team Dominican Republic faced the Detroit Tigers in an exhibition game and proceeded to dominate the contest en route to a 12-4 win.

The Tigers took an early 3-0 lead after prized prospect Kevin McGonigle turned heads with another stellar outing (he went 3-3 with 3 RBIs on the night while batting leadoff), but Dominican Republic's bats woke up, with Soto's two-run homer (as seen above) giving them a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth that they wouldn't relinquish.

Soto went 2-4 on the night with 3 RBIs while batting third, and Tatis set the table for Dominican Republic by going 3-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk.

Team Dominican Republic aims for WBC supremacy

The Dominican Republic have so much hitting talent that it would be a treat to witness them try and compete for the WBC crown.

Team USA and Team Japan have deeper pitching staffs, but the Dominican Republic have a few MLB veterans of their own on the mound to try and do just enough to keep games close and allow their offense to pave the way to victory.