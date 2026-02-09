The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, marking their second championship in franchise history. Their first Super Bowl MVP was linebacker Maclom Smith, but this time it was an offensive player. Kenneth Walker III is the MVP of Super Bowl LX.

KENNETH WALKER III IS SUPER BOWL LX MVP. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/YJyekPJK5g — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Walker was the only dominant offensive player in the entire game. He ran for 135 yards on 27 attempts, adding another two receptions for 26 yards through the air. While he had a walk-off touchdown called back for a penalty, he racked up enough yards offensively to take home the MVP.

Walker is the eighth running back to win Super Bowl MVP and the first since Terrell Davis in 1998. He is also the first player from Michigan State to win the award.

Article Continues Below

A kicker has never won Super Bowl MVP, but Jason Myers made an incredible push for the title on Sunday. He made five field goals for the Seahawks, a Super Bowl record. For a while, he was the only point scorer for Seattle.

The Seahawks' defense was all over Drake Maye from the first series of the game. The Dark Side defense picked up six sacks, one short of the most in Super Bowl history. But they did not produce the Super Bowl MVP this time around.

There have been 34 quarterbacks to win Super Bowl MVP, but Sam Darnold did not do enough on Sunday to become number 35. He admitted to Melissa Stark of NBC that he “wished the offense had been better.” But he is still a Super Bowl champion, something that was hard to believe when he was cast away from the New York Jets in 2021.