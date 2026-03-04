The Orlando Magic have endured a plethora of injury problems all season long, with Franz Wagner missing so much time due to an ankle injury and Jalen Suggs shuttling in and out of the lineup with nagging injuries. This has necessitated the emergence of a few unheralded players, and Desmond Bane lauded this particular player for being ready to contribute during the Magic's 126-109 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, it was Anthony Black's turn to miss time as he's currently dealing with a quad contusion. This then opened up a few extra backcourt minutes for recent acquisition Jevon Carter, who made the most of his 30 minutes on the night. He may not have had the best of shooting nights, going 3-9 from the field (3-7 from deep), the energy and intensity he brought to Orlando helped secure the victory.

After the game, Bane gave Carter his flowers, applauding him for setting the tone for the Magic on the night.

“He's a harder worker and cares about winning. When you work hard, and the only thing on your mind is winning, it's hard not to respect people like that. I think he has come in and given us exactly what we needed,” Bane said, via the official Magic account on X (formerly Twitter).

Magic address guard depth woes with Jevon Carter signing

The Magic brought in Tyus Jones prior to the start of the 2025-26 season to provide leadership and playmaking for the team. Jones, however, turned up to Orlando looking all washed up. Orlando then decided to jettison him, cutting him to duck the luxury tax which then paved the way for Carter's signing.

Carter may not do anything that jumps off the page, but he always gives it his all in every minute he spends on the court. He can also catch fire from deep. And he's been exactly what the Magic has needed.