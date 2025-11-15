The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West clash on Sunday. Seattle improved to 7-2 in Sam Darnold’s debut season with a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Now the veteran quarterback is preparing to take on the team that bounced him from the playoffs last year.

Darnold last faced the Rams in the Wild Card round when he played for the Minnesota Vikings. Despite earning a Pro Bowl nod in a career-best season, Darnold struggled mightily against Los Angeles.

Ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 11 matchup with the Rams, Darnold was asked if he’s taking the game personally. “No, I think for us it's just about going down there, for myself personally, it's about going down there and taking care of business. It's as simple as that,” the former first-round draft pick said, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Sam Darnold set to lead Seahawks against Rams in Week 11

Darnold went 25/40 for 245 yards with a touchdown and two turnovers against LA in the Wild Card round. He was also sacked nine times as the Rams dominated in a 27-9 win. Through nine games with the Seahawks in 2025, the QB has only been sacked 10 times.

Seattle has shined with Darnold under center, boasting the NFL’s third-ranked scoring offense at 30.6 points per game. The Seahawks reached new heights with Week 10’s 44-22 victory. It marked the first time since 2015 that the team recorded back-to-back 20-point wins.

Playing for his fifth NFL franchise, Darnold is off to a strong start. The Seahawks are tied for first place with the Rams. And a victory on Sunday could create some breathing room for Seattle.

Seahawks fans are hoping the eighth-year passer fares better against Los Angeles’ defensive line than he did as a Viking. “Having answers, I think that's the biggest thing,” Darnold said when asked what he learned from the playoff loss. “I feel like I had opportunities to get the ball out, and I didn't in that game. I just feel like having answers for certain looks and being able to go through my progressions, go through my reads and trust my feet and my eyes.”