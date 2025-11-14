Davante Adams returned to a limited practice Thursday as the Los Angeles Rams prepared for a crucial NFC West clash with the Seattle Seahawks, a small but meaningful step after the veteran receiver left Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers with an oblique issue.

Coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic earlier in the week, saying he expects Adams to play Sunday despite the tweak. The Rams clearly treated Thursday as a test drive, and Adams worked in a limited capacity to see how the oblique would respond to contact and route-running.

That matters because Adams still occupies a huge role in Los Angeles’ offense. He leads the team in touchdowns and has produced consistent chunk plays since joining the Rams, so any limitation on his snaps reshapes play calls and forces other weapons to step up. ESPN box scores show Adams has been a focal point this season, and the Rams prefer to avoid risking a flare-up ahead of a tight divisional game.

On the defensive side, the Rams got less encouraging news as defensive tackle Kobie Turner did not practice Thursday with what the team listed as a back issue. Turner’s absence would be a blow; he’s one of the Rams’ most reliable interior disruptors, and Los Angeles will monitor him closely through Friday’s session before making a weekend decision.

For the Seahawks, any doubt about Adams or Turner invites schematic adjustments. Seattle’s secondary will still game-plan for Adams’ route tree, but special emphasis on short-area coverage and contested catches could limit Adams’ usual efficiency if the oblique hampers his burst. Meanwhile, if Turner can’t go, the Rams must lean on depth up front to handle Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks’ evolving run game.

Thursday’s practice report brought cautious optimism as Adams practiced, limited but active. Expect clearer signals after Friday’s workout; if Adams stays on the field without restriction, the Rams keep their full offensive playbook. If not, coach McVay will pivot, and the Seahawks will smell opportunity.