The NFC West has produced some of the NFL’s most dramatic heavyweight clashes over the past decade. Week 11 promises another classic. The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) in an exciting and high-stakes matchup. With both teams riding four-game winning streaks and playing their best football of the season, the victor will stand alone atop the NFC West. That team could also emerge as a legitimate contender for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Few games this season offer this much star power, symmetry, or drama. This sets the stage for what could be the most compelling showdown of the week.

NFC West blockbuster

The Seahawks enter Week 11 looking every bit like a balanced, dangerous, and playoff-ready squad. They are fresh off a 44-22 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals. That game crystalized their identity as one of the league’s most efficient offenses and stingiest defenses. Sam Darnold has revitalized Seattle’s passing attack. He steers a unit that leads the NFL in net yards per pass attempt (9.2). Pair that with a defense near the top of the league in sacks and pressure rate, and Seattle has discovered an elite formula. They make big plays on offense, produce suffocating pressure on defense, and have depth across the board enabling them to win in a variety of styles.

On the other side of the field, the Rams counter with just as much momentum. Los Angeles is fresh off a statement win—a 42-26 takedown of the 49ers. Matthew Stafford is playing some of the sharpest football of his career. Of course, he has been buoyed by the three-headed threat of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams. Defensively, Los Angeles has been airtight when it matters most. They rank near the top in red-zone defense, third-down efficiency, and overall scoring. In a matchup this evenly matched, execution in key moments may be the deciding factor.

This is not only a meeting of two elite teams but also a stylistic clash. Seattle’s top-tier efficiency on both sides versus a Rams squad built around explosive star power. It could very well be the most complete game of the weekend.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Rams and the Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.

Sam Darnold’s perfect performance

Seattle’s quarterback has been one of the league’s biggest surprises. However, Week 11 has the potential to be his defining moment. Though there’s no hostility between Sam Darnold and the franchise that once employed him, this game carries an undeniable edge. Darnold has been playing with precision and confidence. His mastery of Seattle’s offense has elevated him into the fringes of the MVP conversation.

The Rams' defense is formidable, but their scheme is familiar to Darnold. He understands their tendencies from his time in Los Angeles. Seattle’s receivers should find advantageous matchups, and Darnold’s decision-making has been impeccable. Darnold will complete more than 75 percent of his passes, commit zero turnovers, and lead Seattle to one of its most efficient offensive outings of the year.

Seahawks’ defense will force a key Matthew Stafford turnover

If the Seahawks win this game, it will almost certainly include one crucial defensive swing. This group has been one of the NFL’s nastiest pass-rushing units. They are relentless, disciplined, and opportunistic. That's dangerous for a Rams offense that has flourished but is operating at unsustainable turnover-free rates.

Matthew Stafford’s recent streak—20 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last six games—is elite. That said, it’s also statistical outlier territory. Seattle’s disguised coverages and fierce pass rush will finally crack that streak. The Seahawks will force a game-changing Stafford turnover that flips momentum and directly leads to points.

Kenneth Walker III will dominate

Yes, the Rams’ defense has been exceptional in key situations. That said, its vulnerability lies in defending the run. They are built primarily to stop explosive passing attacks. It leaves seams for disciplined, physical runners. That sets the stage for Kenneth Walker III to play a starring role.

Walker has the combination of burst and power to punish aggressive fronts. Seattle’s offensive line has excelled in run-blocking during their win streak. With the Rams’ focus centered on slowing Darnold and the aerial attack, Walker will face lighter boxes. Walker will surpass 100 rushing yards, score a touchdown, and become the key clock-controlling force that keeps Stafford off the field.

Seahawks scrape by

This matchup has massive playoff implications. Both teams have championship-caliber talent. However, Seattle’s depth, defensive consistency, and tactical creativity give them the slightest edge. The Rams are dangerous, explosive, and well-coached. Still, their tendencies toward turnovers will be the deciding factor.

Expect a tense, hard-fought battle that comes down to one or two pivotal plays. The Seahawks should prevail in a tight game, 23-20. In the NFL’s game of the week, Seattle proves it has the more complete roster, the more adaptable coaching staff, and the defense best suited to close out a heavyweight fight.