The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit comfortably in first place of the NFC South. But there's a high un-comfort level due to notable NFL injury news involving Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka.

The quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, landed on the lengthy Week 8 league's injury report Wednesday. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network revealed the Bucs are taking a cautious approach.

“QB Baker Mayfield was officially limited in practice today because of a knee injury,” Pelissero posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Egbuka is dealing with a hamstring and didn't practice ahead of the New Orleans Saints contest. Even backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a rare teeth ailment and wasn't a Wednesday participant.

Baker Mayfield sparks intrigue for Buccaneers-Saints battle off words

Mayfield's recent words likely have fired up the Saints — let alone this matchup in general. The verbose QB shared an honest “I don't like 'em” take.

“It hasn't been exactly clean play when we play 'em… Not much else to say than the fact that I don't like 'em,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield has clearly embraced this rivalry, despite the fact Tampa has owned the series and division as of late.

His Bucs have rolled to consecutive NFC South titles in front of the Saints, plus blew them out 51-27 last year at the Superdome.

Mayfield and Tampa have claimed the last two meetings. New Orleans, in general, have lost five of the last six contests including the game featuring Tom Brady leading the Bucs.

But again, Tampa is dealing with a litany of injuries following the Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions. Outside of the QB and star rookie wideout, Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin are injured too — with both expected to miss the Sunday game. Longtime WR Mike Evans endured his horrific ailment too in the Motor City.